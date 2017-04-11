Japan crown prince: Malaysia can be m...

Japan crown prince: Malaysia can be model for diversity

1 hr ago

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito says Malaysia's success is based on its diversity and tolerance, and the country can be a model for a world faced with conflicts. Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito speaks during a press conference ahead of his visit to Malaysia scheduled later this week, at his residence Togu Palace in Tokyo Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Chicago, IL

