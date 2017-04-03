Japan and U.S. aren't discussing Westinghouse situation - Seko
Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2016. Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday it was not true that Japan and the United States were discussing the situation surrounding Toshiba Corp's ( A U.S. official said on Thursday the Trump administration and the Japanese government were in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Westinghouse does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands.
