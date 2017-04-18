Japan: 100-hour overtime cap slammed ...

Japan: 100-hour overtime cap slammed by critics as endorsing 'karoshi'

A company employee prepares to leave the office after working hours on the company's 'no-overtime day' in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb 15, 2017. Source: Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo JAPAN'S culture of overworking does not look set to abate anytime soon as the government on Wednesday set an "outrageous" and dangerously high 100-hour cap on monthly overtime.

Chicago, IL

