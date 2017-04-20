Indian Head Engineers Get CVW-5 Aircr...

Indian Head Engineers Get CVW-5 Aircraft Airborne Again

15 hrs ago

Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 on the flight line at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan in 2016. Engineers from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Technology Division recently helped the wing resolve an oil contamination issue in its aircrafts' ejector seats and resume normal flight operations.

Chicago, IL

