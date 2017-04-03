How a Budget Chinese Airline Carved a Niche in Japan
Spring Airlines , China's first and largest budget airline, is continuing to blaze new trails in Asia. Its Japanese subsidiary, Spring Airlines Japan, is run by Wang Wei, son of legendary entrepreneur Wang Zhenghua, the airline's founder who also started one of China's largest tour companies, Spring Group.
