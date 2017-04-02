Houston Symphony Revives Concerto With Performance With Brinton Averil Smith, 4/13-15

The Houston Symphony and Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith will perform Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco's Cello Concerto for the first time in more than 80 years at 8 p.m. April 13-15 at Jones Hall. Despite being launched by powerful advocates - cellist Gregor Piatigorsky and conductor Arturo Toscanini - and being the work of a gifted composer, Castelnuovo-Tedesco's Cello Concerto hasn't had a professional performance since its 1935 world premiere with the New York Philharmonic.

