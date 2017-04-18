History shows how the U.S. reacts to ...

History shows how the U.S. reacts to attacks

Seventy-five years ago Tuesday, people in Tokyo, Japan, looked up and saw something they had been assured was not possible: American B-25 bombers flying low as bombs spilled from them onto the city. Japan's surprise attack at Pearl Harbor was supposed to have been the kickoff of an unstoppable sweep across the Pacific.

