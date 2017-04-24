Harry Styles announces solo world tour

The One Direction heartthrob dropped the track listing for his self-titled debut record, which boasts his new hit single Sign of the Times, earlier this month ahead of its release on 12 May. And fans can soon see him perform his solo material live as Harry, 23, took to Twitter on Friday to announce he's hitting the road later this year, starting in San Francisco, California on 19 September and taking in cities such as Paris, London and Milan in Italy before ending in Tokyo, Japan on 8 December. "/ / SEE.YOU .SOON / / " the singer captioned a photo of the dates, also featuring a photo of him lying above water.

