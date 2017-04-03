Full Frame XX: Far Western Is an Earnest, Intriguing Look at Country Music and Bluegrass in Japan
But Far Western , a documentary about country and bluegrass enthusiasts in Japan that makes its North American premiere at Full Frame, dissolves any ideas of cultural ownership. Instead, it offers a terrific look at how the stuff we might think of as "ours" reaches much, much further than we might imagine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Mar 31
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC