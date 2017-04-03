Full Frame XX: Far Western Is an Earn...

Full Frame XX: Far Western Is an Earnest, Intriguing Look at Country Music and Bluegrass in Japan

But Far Western , a documentary about country and bluegrass enthusiasts in Japan that makes its North American premiere at Full Frame, dissolves any ideas of cultural ownership. Instead, it offers a terrific look at how the stuff we might think of as "ours" reaches much, much further than we might imagine.

