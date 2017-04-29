French amphibious carrier visits Japa...

French amphibious carrier visits Japan ahead of Pacific show of power

As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programmes. The Mistral will lead exercises next month near Guam, along with forces from Japan, the United States and Britain, practicing amphibious landings around Tinian, an island about 2,500 km south of the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

