Fred Segal opens third Japanese location in Kobe

Fred Segal is expanding its Japanese footprint with the opening of its third store there in Kobe, located on the first and second floors of the Daimaru affiliated shop in the Shosen Mitsui Building, a local landmark situated near the Daimaru Department Store in the tony Kyukyoryuchi area. The 12,650-square-foot space has soaring ceilings and an all-white interior reminiscent of the other location and also evocative of the Los Angeles light.

