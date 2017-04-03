Fred Segal Opens Third Japanese Locat...

Fred Segal Opens Third Japanese Location in Kobe

The retailer, which originated in Los Angeles, is still trading on the casual-lifestyle branding in its Japanese franchises, including Kobe. Fred Segal is expanding its Japanese footprint with the opening of its third store there in Kobe, located on the first and second floors of the Daimaru affiliated shop in the Shosen Mitsui Building, a local landmark situated near the Daimaru Department Store in the tony Kyukyoryuchi area.

Chicago, IL

