Fred Segal Opens Third Japanese Location in Kobe
The retailer, which originated in Los Angeles, is still trading on the casual-lifestyle branding in its Japanese franchises, including Kobe. Fred Segal is expanding its Japanese footprint with the opening of its third store there in Kobe, located on the first and second floors of the Daimaru affiliated shop in the Shosen Mitsui Building, a local landmark situated near the Daimaru Department Store in the tony Kyukyoryuchi area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Mar 31
|Coulter Geist
|9
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC