Former minister Ashwani Kumar to get Japan Imperial Decoration7 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 29 Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar has been selected by Japan for this year's Spring Imperial Decorations, for his contribution to strengthening of bilateral ties and promotion of friendship between the two countries. The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest category of decorations among the Orders of the Rising Sun, is conferred in recognition of distinguished accomplishments of individuals.

