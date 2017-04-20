Foodies queue up for insect-topped noodles in Tokyo
A customer takes pictures of an 'Insect tsukemen' ramen noodle topped with fried worms and crickets 'Ramen Nagi' restaurant in Tokyo, Japan on April 9, 2017. Photo - Reuters A customer takes pictures of an 'Insect tsukemen' ramen noodle topped with fried worms and crickets 'Ramen Nagi' restaurant in Tokyo, Japan on April 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|6 hr
|Ed Kirkland
|2
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|10
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC