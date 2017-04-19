First batch of GSDF troops arrive home as Japan withdraws from South Sudan mission

The first contingent of Ground Self-Defense Force troops returned home on Wednesday from South Sudan as Japan ended its five-year participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the African country. A group of about 70 personnel from the 350-member unit arrived at a GSDF camp in the city of Aomori, where their division is based, after leaving the conflict-torn nation on Monday.

