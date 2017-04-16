Fate/Grand Order English Version to b...

Fate/Grand Order English Version to be Launched in Summer 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SciFi Japan

Notes Co., Ltd , Aniplex Inc. and DELiGHTWORKS Inc. announced at the Aniplex industry panel at Sakura-Con in Seattle, Washington their plans to launch an English version of FATE/GRAND ORDER in North American territories in Summer 2017. The game will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SciFi Japan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC