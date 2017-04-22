Elderly Saitama driver kills one, injures four in shopping mall traffic accident
One woman was killed and five people were injured after an elderly driver lost control of her car in a shopping mall parking lot in Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday. Yoshiko Ichikawa, 53, was fatally struck by the car around 7:55 p.m. Friday in Iruma.
