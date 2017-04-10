Dusit forms Joint Venture company with Colours International in Japan.

Global hospitality company Dusit International today announced the formation of Dusit Colours Co., Ltd., a joint venture company launched in partnership with Colours International Co., Ltd., operator of the E-Hotel chain, in Japan. Marking Dusit International's debut in Japan, Dusit Colours aims to develop and operate Dusit-branded hotels and hotel management related education.

