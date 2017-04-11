Despite government reluctance, Japan'...

Despite government reluctance, Japan's population outlook makes immigration talk inevitable

The latest forecasts for the decline in the nation's population are likely to bring forward the debate on immigration, despite the government's refusal to use the word "immigration" to describe its policies. The country's population is expected to shrink to 88.08 million by 2065, down roughly 30 percent from its 2015 level, according to a government estimate released Monday.

