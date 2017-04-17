Delegation embraces Sakata's culture
The city of Delaware's first-ever delegation to Sakata city in Yamagata, Japan is at the halfway point of its visit.The delegation has already received a welcome reception from Sakata officials at the airport, hotel and other sites its visited since it arrived on Friday.The delegation includes Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle, City Manager Tom Homan, Ohio ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC