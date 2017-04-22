'Curse on This Country: The Rebelliou...

In "Curse on This Country: The Rebellious Army of Imperial Japan," multi-lingual Hebrew University senior lecturer Danny Orbach tracks nearly 80 years of the influence of the Imperial Japanese Army's officer class on Japan. Based on Japanese-language primary source research as well as other original documents in four other languages, Orbach details how members of the officer class conducted overthrows of foreign governments, political assassinations and repeated insubordinate actions against Japan's military and civilian leadership.

