Crown Prince Naruhito Graces 60th Anniversary Celebration Of Malaysia-Japan Ties
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 -- Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito this evening graced a special reception to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan diplomatic relations here. Both nations have enjoyed good relations since 1957 which have expanded steadily and substantially.
