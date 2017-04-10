Could a woman take throne after abdic...

Could a woman take throne after abdication of Japan's emperor?

Read more: South China Morning Post

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been mulling legal changes following the emperor's rare video message last summer indicating his desire to step down due to his advanced age A panel set up by the Japanese government to debate whether Emperor Akihito should be permitted to abdicate has gone beyond its remit by calling for urgent discussions on how to solve the problem of the nation's shrinking Imperial family.

Chicago, IL

