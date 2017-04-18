'Collection from Kahitsukan: Rosanjin - Quest for Japanese Beauty'
Born into a family of Shinto priests of the Kamigamo Shrine in Kyoto, Kitaoji Rosanjin began his career as a calligraphy artist and seal engraver. Later, he also began to make classical forms of lacquerware, paintings, metalwork and ceramics, creating pieces that have not only been highly acclaimed within Japan, but also received much recognition overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC