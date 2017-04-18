Clough to exhibit in Japan, China and Italy

One of David Clough's images looks toward the "ping-pong" room of Kyu Hyuga Bettei in Atami, Japan, through the western living room. Images by Rockland-based architectural photographer Dave Clough of German architect Bruno Taut's Kyu Hyuga Bettei in Japan will come full circle as Clough displays them at a public exhibition on Keio University's Hiyoshi Campus in Yokohama, Japan.

