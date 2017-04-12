Camborne students experience Global S...

Camborne students experience Global Summit in Japan

Year nine students from Camborne Science and International Academy travelled over 6,000 miles to Kyoto in Japan to experience a Global Summit, along with 11 other schools from across the world. "It's difficult to put into words how incredible the trip was," said English teacher Melloney Matheson.

Chicago, IL

