Calling all teens: Want to visit Japan? Ask a Rotarian
Youth Exchange Trip to Japan The Rotary Clubs in our area are looking for 27 students to represent the region in a cultural exchange with Japan. The Ross Redmond Short Term Youth Exchange Program, now in its 38th year, offers students ages 16 to 19 the opportunity to learn about Japanese culture, interact with Japanese students and form friendships that will last a lifetime.
