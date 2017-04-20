Boykin, 97, honored for service in Wo...

Boykin, 97, honored for service in World War II

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Covington Leader

The National World War II Museum reports that there were 16,112,566 members of the United States Armed Forces who served during World War II, which ended with 291,557 battle deaths, 113,842 non-combat related deaths and 670,846 wounded servicemen and women. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that there are just 620,000 American WWII veterans still alive at the end of 2016 and the majority of them are now nonagenarians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Fri Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC