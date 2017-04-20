Boykin, 97, honored for service in World War II

The National World War II Museum reports that there were 16,112,566 members of the United States Armed Forces who served during World War II, which ended with 291,557 battle deaths, 113,842 non-combat related deaths and 670,846 wounded servicemen and women. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that there are just 620,000 American WWII veterans still alive at the end of 2016 and the majority of them are now nonagenarians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.