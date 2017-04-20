Boykin, 97, honored for service in World War II
The National World War II Museum reports that there were 16,112,566 members of the United States Armed Forces who served during World War II, which ended with 291,557 battle deaths, 113,842 non-combat related deaths and 670,846 wounded servicemen and women. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that there are just 620,000 American WWII veterans still alive at the end of 2016 and the majority of them are now nonagenarians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC