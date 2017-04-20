BOJ Paints Rosy Picture of Regional J...

BOJ Paints Rosy Picture of Regional Japan, Trump Uncertainty Niggles

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Bank of Japan has offered its most optimistic view on regional Japanese economies in nearly a decade, even as some firms warned that uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies could affect their capital expenditure plans. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the central bank's resolve to maintain its massive monetary stimulus, with inflation still distant from his ambitious 2 percent target.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 3 hr Ed Kirkland 2
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 7 Teana Trump 10
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC