Big Bang's Daesung launches Japan tour
Daesung of Big Bang on has successfully launched his first dome concert tour in Japan, YG Entertainment said Monday. According to the agency, the singer held concerts in Metlife Dome -- formerly known as Seibu Prince Dome -- in Saitama, Japan on Saturday and Sunday.
