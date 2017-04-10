Auckland in business talks with Japanese delegates
A high-level delegation of Japanese business leaders provides a golden opportunity for Auckland and its ambitious businesses to forge closer economic ties with a major trading partner. The 120-strong delegation from the Kansai Economic Federation is visiting Auckland from April 27 to May 1 to experience the last exciting days of the World Masters Games 2017, which has attracted 28,000 participants - and to make new business contacts.
