Asian shares retreat from highs after Trump tax plan

Asian shares ticked down from near two-year high on Thursday after a long-awaited U.S. tax plan failed to inspire investors, though sentiment remains supported by global growth prospects and receding worries about political risks in Europe. People walk past an electronic board displaying various Asian countries' stock price index and world major index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, August 21, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.