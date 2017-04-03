ASEAN, Japan To Strengthen Efforts Ag...

ASEAN, Japan To Strengthen Efforts Against Protectionism

4 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 -- ASEAN and Japan should work closely to curb the rising trend against global protectionism and strengthen economic cooperation. International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said ASEAN remained committed to continuing practising open trade and deepen economic cooperation with Japan.

Chicago, IL

