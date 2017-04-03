ASEAN, Japan To Strengthen Efforts Against Protectionism
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 -- ASEAN and Japan should work closely to curb the rising trend against global protectionism and strengthen economic cooperation. International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said ASEAN remained committed to continuing practising open trade and deepen economic cooperation with Japan.
