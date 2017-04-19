Asahi, government at odds over remove...

Asahi, government at odds over removed link to report on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan

The Asahi Shimbun and the Cabinet Office are telling a starkly different story about the removal of a link from a government website to a report detailing the 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan. The Asahi reported on Wednesday that the government removed the link to the report, which contains a passage explaining the 1923 massacre, after receiving a barrage of complaints.

Chicago, IL

