Another perilous step by Japan's far ...

Another perilous step by Japan's far rightists toward militarism revival

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The most recent move by the Abe administration to add a highly controversial course of bayonetting to secondary school education has raised further concern about Japan's flagrant retrogression to pre-war militarism. Bayonetting is undoubtedly an actual melee combat means popular during wartime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Mar 31 Coulter Geist 9
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC