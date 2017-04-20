Anger, confusion as Japan revives mil...

Anger, confusion as Japan revives militaristic edict

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

This picture taken on April 13, 2017 shows people holding various placards as they protest against Japan's conservative Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a rally to denounce his policies and call for his resignation, outside Shinjuku Station in Tokyo. AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi Tokyo: Japan's century-old imperial proclamation urging people to be willing to die for the emperor was consigned to history books until video surfaced showing children in an Osaka kindergarten enthusiastically reciting it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... 12 hr Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC