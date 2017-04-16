Amazon, Kumamoto prefecture join hands on quake recovery
Amazon.com Inc.'s Japan unit and the Kumamoto Prefectural Government have signed an agreement aimed at boosting sales of local specialties to support its recovery from last year's earthquakes in Kyushu. Under the arrangement, a special section was created on the online retail giant's website to promote Kumamoto goods and provide information to tourists.
