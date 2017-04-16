Amazon, Kumamoto prefecture join hand...

Amazon, Kumamoto prefecture join hands on quake recovery

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Amazon.com Inc.'s Japan unit and the Kumamoto Prefectural Government have signed an agreement aimed at boosting sales of local specialties to support its recovery from last year's earthquakes in Kyushu. Under the arrangement, a special section was created on the online retail giant's website to promote Kumamoto goods and provide information to tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,345,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC