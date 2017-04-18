Air Busan, T'way open up new routes to Japan amid THAAD row
South Korean low-cost carriers Air Busan and T'way Air will set up new routes to Japanese cities as part of efforts to offset declines in demand from China, the companies said Friday. The number of Chinese travelers has sharply declined following the ban on all travel packages to South Korea from March 15 onward amid a row between Seoul and Beijing over the planned deployment of an advanced US anti-missile system on the Korean Peninsula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|23 hr
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC