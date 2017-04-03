ABS Now Distributing QubicaAMF Produc...

ABS Now Distributing QubicaAMF Products in Japan

QubicaAMF Worldwide has entered into a distributor agreement with American Bowling Service, Inc. in Japan. Effective April 1, ABS is serving as QubicaAMF's exclusive, full-line distribution partner in Japan for capital equipment, automatic scoring, parts, supplies and pins.

