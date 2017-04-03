A Trove of Early Japanese Animated Fi...

A Trove of Early Japanese Animated Films Is Now Online

To celebrate the centennial of Japanese animation, the National Film Center of Japan recently uploaded over 60 films made between 1917 and 1941. Still from "At the Border Checkpoint" , animated by Noburo Ofuji The oldest extant Japanese animation tells the comical tale of a samurai who makes a bad purchase.

Chicago, IL

