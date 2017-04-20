4 Stunning Comets Are Close to Earth ...

4 Stunning Comets Are Close to Earth Now-How to See Them

This may be your best time to see one of these icy visitors, as a cometary quartet graces our skies over the coming weeks. #Comet 41P/Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresak Passing By M108 Taken by Yasushi Aoshima on March 22, 2017 @ Fukushima, JAPAN pic.twitter.com/JH8H8O0XwQ This month is shaping up to be a comet-lover's bonanza: Four icy interlopers are racing through the inner solar system right now, and they are all relatively easy to see with binoculars.

