2018 Japan Spy Photos | Yamaha - Presented by BTOSports.com
The 2017 MFJ All Japan National Motocross Championship Series kicks off this weekend at Kyushu MX Park in Kumamoto, Japan, and you know what that means: time to take a peek at what could very well be the production machines of next year and beyond. This year's 2018 Japan Spy Photos are brought to you by BTOSports.com This year at Kyushu, Team Yamaha Japan's Yu Hirata piloted a very special YZ450FM, which was said to be a very accurate preview of what's to come in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|14 hr
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC