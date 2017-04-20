2018 Japan Spy Photos | Suzuki - Presented by BTOSports.com

The 2017 MFJ All Japan National Motocross Championship Series kicks off this weekend at Kyushu MX Park in Kumamoto, Japan, and you know what that means: time to take a peek at what could very well be the production machines of next year and beyond. This year's 2018 Japan Spy Photos are brought to you by BTOSports.com The Suzuki MXGP team unveiled the pre-production 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 several weeks ago and have been enjoying mixed results with Kevin Strijbos and Arminas Jasikonis.

