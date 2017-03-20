Zero Islamic Terror Attacks: What London and America Need to Learn from Japan
Tokyo, Japan boasts the largest population of any city, and they've got their problems, including a declining population, but Islamic terrorism isn't one - not a single one. Japan has a long history and tradition of extremely strict immigration policies, making it one of the highest homogeneous countries in the world, next to Korea.
