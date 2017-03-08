WSU Tri-Cities explores legacy of Han...

WSU Tri-Cities explores legacy of Hanford, Manhattan Project - Sat, 11 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Washington State University Tri-Cities will consider the legacy of the Manhattan Project in a conference this week that includes local and international speakers, tours and a well-known author introducing his latest documentary. "After Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world would never be, could never be, the same again," said Michael Mays, director of the WSU Tri-Cities Hanford History Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC