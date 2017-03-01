Wonderful photos of rescued seal hugging its plushy seal plaything

How adorable is this rescued earless seal hugging and playing with a seal plushy at the Okhotsk Tokkari Center in Monbetsu, Hokkaido, Japan! "Tokkari" is the Ainu word for "azarashi" , and as the center's name would imply, this facility specializes in sheltering and conservation of earless seals. Visitors can observe the natural ecology of these graceful seals, and even take part in close-up interactive activities.

