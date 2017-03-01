Women charged with murder in airport nerve agent attack that killed North Korean's brother
This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on May 10, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Kim Jong Nam, right, exiled half brother of Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan, on May 4, 2001. Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, and later died on the way to the hospital according to a Malaysian government official.
