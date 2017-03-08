Why these Redlands students are headed to Hino, Japan

It is the largest group of students the Redlands Sister Cities Association has sent to Hino to experience the life and culture of the Japanese people through its student-exchange program. Along with two chaperones, those selected to be a part of the experience will spend much of their spring break exploring Hino and neighboring communities, including Tokyo, Kyoto and Nara, said Roy Cencirulo, RSCA president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.