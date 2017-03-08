Weird Wednesdays: The Zorro of Japan
Michonne, a character from the Walking Dead, fascinates fans by how well she uses her katana to survive. The "Weird Wednesday" column is brought to you by a staff writer who is obsessed with factoids, history bits and freaky information to get you over the weekday hump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC