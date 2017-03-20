Walking across ancient Japan: Remote Kumano pilgrimage trail littered with treasures

The Nachi Taisha shrine, one of three great Shinto shrines on JapanA*s Kumano pilgrimage, sits on steep hillside next to the Nachi-no-Otaki, JapanA*s highest falls. PETER NEVILLE-HADLEY/HORIZON WRITERS' GROUP OSAKA, Japan - The 1,000-year-old pilgrimage to the Kumano Sanzen - the three great Shinto shrines on Japan's Kii Peninsula south of Osaka - was once so popular that "like ants on the Kumano pilgrimage" became a popular description of crowds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.